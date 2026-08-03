French soccer club Paris Saint Germain partners with Google on AI

Aug 3 : Paris Saint Germain (PSG) - the reigning French soccer champions and winner of last season's European Champions League - has struck a partnership deal with Google, it said on Monday.

• Google Gemini will become PSG's official AI assistant, while Google Pixel will become the official smartphone of PSG, said PSG in a statement on its website.

• PSG will also set up a Google space at its stadium in Parc des Princes, Paris.

• Soccer teams and sport in general are increasingly using AI to assess data and create content for their social media channels.

• In 2025, the English Premier League and Microsoft announced a five-year partnership whereby Microsoft's Copilot would be used in the league's digital platforms to provide quick facts and statistics about matches.