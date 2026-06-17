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French store BHV ends partnership with retailer Shein, French media say
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French store BHV ends partnership with retailer Shein, French media say

French store BHV ends partnership with retailer Shein, French media say

FILE PHOTO: A Shein logo is seen at the first physical space of Chinese online fast-fashion retailer Shein on its opening day inside the Le BHV Marais department store, the Bazar de l'Hotel de Ville, in Paris, France, November 5, 2025. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier/File Photo

17 Jun 2026 12:11AM
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PARIS, June 16 : French department store BHV is ending its partnership with Chinese online fast fashion retailer Shein, French media reported on Tuesday.

• The Societe des grands magasins, or SGM, which has been operating the BHV Marais, said it was selling the Parisian department store to its current management team, which ended the partnership, French media reported.

• SGM did not respond to a request for comment, and Shein was not immediately available to comment.

• Shein opened its first physical shop in BHV in November and said in February it planned to open physical shops in five other French cities.

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• Its launch in November was met with protests, brands pulling their products from the department store and a wave of criticism from French politicians and retailers.

• The day Shein's physical shop opened, the French government launched an attempt to shut down its platform, later overturned by a Paris court.

Source: Reuters
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