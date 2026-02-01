Logo
Business

French tech company Capgemini says selling US subsidiary
FILE PHOTO: The Capgemini logo is seen at the company's office in Issy-les-Moulineaux near Paris France, February 9, 2024. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

01 Feb 2026 04:49PM
PARIS, Feb 1 : French tech company Capgemini said on Sunday it was selling its U.S. subsidiary Capgemini Government Solutions.

Capgemini has been under pressure in recent days to explain a contract it signed with U.S immigration enforcement agency ICE, amid growing criticism of ICE following weeks of protests against U.S. President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown.

"Capgemini considered that the usual legal constraints imposed in the United States on contracting with federal entities conducting classified activities did not allow the Group to exercise appropriate control over certain aspects of this subsidiary's operations in order to ensure alignment with the Group's objectives," it said in a statement.

Source: Reuters
