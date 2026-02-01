French tech company Capgemini to sell US unit linked to ICE

PARIS, Feb 1 : French IT company Capgemini will sell its U.S. subsidiary Capgemini Government Solutions, it said on Sunday, after coming under pressure to explain a contract the latter signed with U.S immigration enforcement agency ICE.

French lawmakers, including Finance Minister Roland Lescure, had asked the company to shed light the contract amid concern over the tactics used by ICE agents following the fatal shooting of two U.S. citizens in Minnesota last month.

"Capgemini considered that the usual legal constraints imposed in the United States on contracting with federal entities conducting classified activities did not allow the Group to exercise appropriate control over certain aspects of this subsidiary's operations in order to ensure alignment with the Group's objectives," it said in a statement.

CapGemini said the process of divestment would be "initiated immediately" but did not say whether the sale was due to CGS' contract with ICE.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

CGS accounts for 0.4 per cent of the CapGemini's estimated revenue in 2025 and less than 2 per cent of its revenue in the United States, the group said.

Capgemini CEO Aiman Ezzat had said last week that the company had recently become aware of the nature of a contract awarded to CGS by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Immigration and Customs Enforcement in December 2025.

However, Capgemini did not have access to any classified information, classified contracts, or anything relating to the technical operations of CGS, as required by U.S. security regulations related to government contracts, he said.

He added that the company would review the content and scope of this contract and CGS' contracting procedures.