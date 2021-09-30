Logo
French TV group M6 partners with Snapchat
FILE PHOTO: A view shows French television group M6 headquarters in Neuilly-sur-Seine, near Paris, France, May 21, 2021. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

30 Sep 2021 11:29PM (Updated: 30 Sep 2021 11:25PM)
PARIS : French TV group M6 has set up a partnership with Snap Inc's messaging app Snapchat to make extracts of its programmes available on the social media group's platform, it said on Thursday.

The broadcaster's content will be available via the Discover tab of the app, becoming the first French TV group to link up with Snapchat, M6 said.

The company said it will publish extracts of some of its top shows, such as food programmes "Top chef" and "Meilleur pâtissier" as well as real estate programme "Recherche Appartement ou Maison".

Number two French broadcaster M6 and market leader TF1 said in May that they would link up in a bid to create a national champion that can take on global video-on-demand giants.

(Reporting by GV De Clercq; Editing by David Goodman)

Source: Reuters

