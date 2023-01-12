Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

French video game maker Ubisoft increases writedowns, lowers targets on weak sales
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

French video game maker Ubisoft increases writedowns, lowers targets on weak sales

French video game maker Ubisoft increases writedowns, lowers targets on weak sales

A view of the Ubisoft Entertainment logo on a panel during a news conference at the company's headquarters in Saint-Mande, near Paris, France, September 8, 2022. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

12 Jan 2023 01:17AM (Updated: 12 Jan 2023 01:22AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS :Ubisoft is increasing expected writedowns to 500 million euros ($538 million) and is cutting its full-year revenue target on weaker-than-than expected sales at the end of 2022, the French video game maker said on Wednesday.

Ubisoft cited the deterioration of the economic environment, marked by lower spending on non-essential goods to explain the acceleration of the depreciation, previously targeted at 400 million euros.

The group is also postponing the of the release of its game "Skull and Bones", and is planning cost cuts of 200 million euros over two years, which will includes layoffs, Chief Financial Officer Frederick Duguet said in a call with reporters.

Duguet declined to elaborate on the number of job cuts. The company said it was now expecting full-year net bookings to be down by more than 10 per cent, compared with a previous target of growth of 10 per cent.

Chief Executive Officer Yves Guillemot said in a statement the company was surprised by the weak performance of its "Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope" game at the end of last year, a crucial period for the sales of video games.

($1 = 0.9300 euros)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.