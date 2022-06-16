Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

French watchdog approves commitments by Facebook owner Meta over online advertising
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

French watchdog approves commitments by Facebook owner Meta over online advertising

French watchdog approves commitments by Facebook owner Meta over online advertising

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Meta Platforms is seen in Davos, Switzerland, May 22, 2022. Picture taken May 22, 2022. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

16 Jun 2022 04:52PM (Updated: 16 Jun 2022 04:52PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS : France's anti-trust watchdog body said on Thursday that it had approved commitments made by Facebook owner Meta Platforms regarding the French online advertising sector.

It added Meta had committed to giving access over a five-year period to advertising inventories and campaign data to adtech companies on 'transparent, objective and predictable' conditions.

In May, Germany's cartel office had said Meta Platforms Inc had "paramount significance for competition across markets", marking a classification which gave Germany more leeway to curb digital companies' market power.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us