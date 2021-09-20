Logo
Freshworks raises US IPO price range, targets nearly US$ 10 billion valuation
FILE PHOTO: A man types into a keyboard during a convention in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. on July 29, 2017. REUTERS/Steve Marcus/File Photo

20 Sep 2021 10:59PM (Updated: 20 Sep 2021 11:19PM)
:Freshworks Inc on Monday raised its target price range for a U.S. initial public offering, which could bring up the valuation of the business and customer engagement software company to nearly US$9.6 billion.

The San Mateo, California-based company expects to raise US$969 million at the top end of its new price range of US$32 to US$34 per share, up from US$28 to US$32 per share earlier https://www.reuters.com/technology/salesforce-rival-freshworks-aims-nearly-9-bln-valuation-us-ipo-2021-09-13.

Reuters reported in April https://www.reuters.com/technology/exclusive-salesforce-rival-freshworks-hires-banks-ipo-sources-2021-04-27 that Freshworks, which competes with Salesforce.com Inc, could be valued at around US$10 billion in a stock market debut.

Freshworks' technology is used by more than 50,000 companies in 120 countries, including high-profile names such as Delivery Hero SE, Vice Media and Swedish payments firm Klarna.

Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan and Bofa Securities are the lead underwriters for the Freshworks offering.

Freshworks, which was launched from the South Indian city of Chennai, will list on the Nasdaq under the symbol "FRSH", a regulatory filing showed https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/0001544522/000162828021018866/freshworkss-1a3.htm.

(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Source: Reuters

