Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Freshworks tops revenue estimates as lower-priced offerings boost demand
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Freshworks tops revenue estimates as lower-priced offerings boost demand

Freshworks tops revenue estimates as lower-priced offerings boost demand

FILE PHOTO: A man types into a keyboard during a convention in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. on July 29, 2017. REUTERS/Steve Marcus/File Photo

03 May 2023 04:11AM (Updated: 03 May 2023 04:11AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Freshworks Inc beat quarterly revenue estimates on Tuesday and posted its first adjusted operating profit as more businesses sought its lower-priced customer engagement software in a tough economy.

Rising interest rates, high inflation and a banking crisis have worsened the global economic outlook in recent months, forcing businesses to slash their technology budgets.

Freshworks, whose products compete with Salesforce Inc and Zendesk, told Reuters that the downturn was driving more companies to its more affordable offerings.

The San Mateo, California-based company's revenue rose 20 per cent in the first quarter ended March to $137.7 million, compared with analysts' estimates of $134.3 million, according to Refinitiv.

It posted an adjusted operating profit of $3.9 million. Net loss narrowed to $42.7 million, from $49.1 million a year earlier.

The company forecast second-quarter revenue largely in line with estimates, while its forecast for adjusted profit was above estimates.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.