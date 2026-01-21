FTC appeals ruling in Meta antitrust case over Instagram, WhatsApp deals

Jan 20 : The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is seeking to revive its case accusing Facebook parent company Meta Platforms of bolstering an illegal monopoly by acquiring Instagram and WhatsApp, the FTC's spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The case is part of a crackdown on Big Tech that President Donald Trump started during his first term. Despite a ruling last year dismissing the case, "our position has not changed," FTC spokesperson Joe Simonson said.

"Meta violated our antitrust laws when it acquired Instagram and WhatsApp. Consequently, American consumers have suffered from Meta's monopoly," Simonson said.

Facebook bought Instagram in 2012 and WhatsApp in 2014. The FTC did not seek to block the deals at the time, but sued in 2020 alleging that Meta, then known as Facebook, held a monopoly on U.S. platforms used to share content with friends and family.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The agency sought to force Meta to restructure or sell Instagram and WhatsApp to restore competition, saying the company spent billions of dollars on the acquisitions to eliminate nascent competitors.

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg in Washington ruled in November that the company does not hold a monopoly now because it faces competition from TikTok.

"We look forward to continuing to partner with the Administration and to invest in America," a Meta spokesperson said at the time.