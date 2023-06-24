Logo
FTC chair to testify before US House panel July 13
FILE PHOTO: FTC Commissioner nominee Lina M. Khan testifies during a Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee hearing on the nomination of Former Senator Bill Nelson to be NASA administrator, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., April 21, 2021. Graeme Jennings/Pool via REUTERS/FILE PHOTO

24 Jun 2023 04:32AM
WASHINGTON : Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan is set to testify before the Republican-led House Judiciary Committee on July 13, a committee spokesperson confirmed Friday.

In April, the committee subpoenaed Khan for documents related to the regulatory agency's privacy probe of Twitter following billionaire Elon Musk's $44 billion purchase of the social media company in October. House Judiciary Committee chair Jim Jordan in February questioned the FTC's plans to adopt a new rule to ban noncompete clauses for workers.

Source: Reuters

