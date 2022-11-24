Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

FTC likely to file lawsuit to block Microsoft bid for Activision -Politico
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

FTC likely to file lawsuit to block Microsoft bid for Activision -Politico

FTC likely to file lawsuit to block Microsoft bid for Activision -Politico
FILE PHOTO: Microsoft logo is seen on a smartphone placed on displayed Activision Blizzard logo in this illustration taken January 18, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
FTC likely to file lawsuit to block Microsoft bid for Activision -Politico
FILE PHOTO: Jean Guesdon, Creative Director at Ubisoft Montreal, speaks during the Microsoft Xbox E3 2017 media briefing in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 11, 2017. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian/File Photo
FTC likely to file lawsuit to block Microsoft bid for Activision -Politico
FILE PHOTO: Activision games "Call of Duty" are pictured in a store in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., January 18, 2022. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo
FTC likely to file lawsuit to block Microsoft bid for Activision -Politico
FILE PHOTO: A person walks past a Microsoft store in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., January 20, 2022. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo
24 Nov 2022 06:56AM (Updated: 24 Nov 2022 08:51AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is likely to file an antitrust lawsuit to block Microsoft Corp's $69 billion takeover bid for video game publisher Activision Blizzard Inc, Politico reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

A lawsuit challenging the deal is not guaranteed, and the FTC's four commissioners have yet to vote out a complaint or meet with lawyers for the companies, the report said, adding that the FTC staff reviewing the deal are skeptical of the companies' arguments.

The FTC did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Reuters.

"We are committed to continuing to work cooperatively with regulators around the globe to allow the transaction to proceed, but won't hesitate to fight to defend the transaction if required," an Activision Blizzard spokesperson said. Any suggestion that the transaction could lead to anticompetitive effects is "completely absurd," the spokesperson added.

Shares of Activision fell about 2 per cent in extended trading after closing 1 per cent higher.

Microsoft, maker of the Xbox game console, announced in January the deal to buy Activision, the maker of "Call of Duty" and "Candy Crush" games, in the biggest gaming industry deal in history as global technology giants staked their claims to a virtual future.

Microsoft is betting on the acquisition to help it compete better with videogame leaders Tencent and Sony.

The deal is also facing scrutiny outside the U.S. The EU opened a full-scale investigation earlier this month. The EU competition enforcer said it would decide by March 23, 2023, whether to clear or block the deal.

Britain's antitrust watchdog in September said it would launch a full-scale probe.

The acquisition could damage the industry if Microsoft refused to give rivals access to Activision's best-selling games, Britain's antitrust regulator has said.

The deal has drawn criticism from Sony, maker of the Playstation console, citing Microsoft's control of games like "Call of Duty."

"Sony, as the industry leader, says it is worried about 'Call of Duty,' but we've said we are committed to making the same game available on the same day on both Xbox and PlayStation," Microsoft President and Vice Chair Brad Smith has said.

A spokesperson for Microsoft said: "We are prepared to address the concerns of regulators, including the FTC, and Sony to ensure the deal closes with confidence. We’ll still trail Sony and Tencent in the market after the deal closes, and together Activision and Xbox will benefit gamers and developers and make the industry more competitive."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.