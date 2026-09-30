Logo
Logo

Business

FTC opens probe into AI giants including Anthropic and OpenAI
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

FTC opens probe into AI giants including Anthropic and OpenAI

FTC opens probe into AI giants including Anthropic and OpenAI
FILE PHOTO: OpenAI and Anthropic logos are seen in this illustration taken June 11, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration//File Photo
FTC opens probe into AI giants including Anthropic and OpenAI
Chairman of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Andrew Ferguson attends an interview with Reuters during Momentum AI Austin 2026, in Austin, Texas, U.S., September 25, 2026. REUTERS/Kaylee Greenlee
30 Sep 2026 09:53PM (Updated: 30 Sep 2026 10:52PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Sept 30 : The Federal Trade Commission is conducting an industry-wide probe into Anthropic, OpenAI and other AI labs to uncover the potential dangers their technology poses to consumers, a senior FTC official told Reuters on Wednesday.

The probe is the first official US regulatory action delving into rogue AI agents amid a surge in incidents first reported in July that have stoked fears uncontrolled AI could one day harm humans. 

The FTC plans to issue formal demands for information and compel testimony from executives at top AI developers, including Anthropic, OpenAI and the research group METR, the official said.

FTC Chairman Andrew Ferguson suggested last week that developers who instruct agents in cyberscurity tests that result in hacks should be liable for any harm they cause.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

Anthropic and OpenAI did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment. The New York Post first reported the news.

Ferguson had concerns about the companies before AI agents developed by ​OpenAI hacked the open-source platform Hugging Face, the official said.

But the incident in which OpenAI agents had probed the AI coding hub for vulnerabilities before carrying out a large-scale attack increased urgency around the issue, the official said.

US President Donald Trump met with top AI executives on Tuesday, where the companies agreed to establish voluntary standards.

Trump has repeatedly called fears about AI a hoax as he seeks to prioritize US dominance in the technology over regulation. At the same time, he has also said the government can use existing laws against AI companies for any harm they may cause.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement