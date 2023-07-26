Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

FTC readies lawsuit that could break up Amazon - Politico
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

FTC readies lawsuit that could break up Amazon - Politico

FTC readies lawsuit that could break up Amazon - Politico

FILE PHOTO: The logo of the web service Amazon is pictured in this June 8, 2017 illustration photo. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso/Illustration/File Photo

26 Jul 2023 06:35AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is finalizing its long-awaited antitrust lawsuit against Amazon in a move that could ultimately break up parts of the company, Politico reported on Tuesday.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.