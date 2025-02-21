FTC seeks info on Big Tech user bans

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is seeking information about tech platforms' content policies and actions to ban users, FTC Chairman Andrew Ferguson announced on Thursday, saying the practices may amount to censorship and violate the law.

Ferguson had previously said the agency should look into whether tech platforms misled users or stifled conservative speech online, and whether advertisers had banded together to pull money from platforms such as Elon Musk's X over content concerns.

Unclear content moderation policies could violate laws against deceptive business practices, and may have stemmed from anticompetitive behavior, the FTC said in its call for public comment. The public will have until May 21 to submit comments online.