Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Bahamas regulator temporarily seizes FTX unit's assets worth more than US$3.5 billion
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Bahamas regulator temporarily seizes FTX unit's assets worth more than US$3.5 billion

Bahamas regulator temporarily seizes FTX unit's assets worth more than US$3.5 billion

The logo of FTX is seen at the entrance of the FTX Arena in Miami, Florida, US, Nov 12, 2022. (File photo: REUTERS/Marco Bello)

30 Dec 2022 09:21AM (Updated: 30 Dec 2022 09:31AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The Securities Commission of the Bahamas directed the transfer of all digital assets in FTX's Bahamas unit FTX Digital Markets that were valued at more than US$3.5 billion to digital wallets controlled by the commission, it said on Thursday (Dec 29).

The digital assets are being held on a temporary basis, the regulator said.

Upon completion of the transfer, FTX founders Sam Bankman-Fried and Gary Wang no longer had access to the tokens that were transferred or frozen, the executive director of the commission, Christina Rolle, said in an affidavit filed with the Bahamas Supreme Court.

"All transferred assets were and remain under the sole control of the commission," Rolle said.

Lawyers for crypto exchange FTX earlier this month opposed a demand for internal records from its Bahamian business, saying they "do not trust" the Bahamian government with data that could be used to siphon off assets from the bankrupt company.

FTX, its hedge fund Alameda Research and dozens of affiliates filed for US bankruptcy last month.

The same week, authorities in the Bahamas, where the company had its headquarters, appointed liquidators to wind down FTX's international trading business

Related:

Source: Reuters/dv

Related Topics

FTX Sam Bankman-Fried crypto

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.