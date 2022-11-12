‘It’s all gone’: FTX bankruptcy has retail traders bracing for losses

For a little while, it appeared some of FTX’s American customers might escape the worst-case scenario confronting the beleaguered crypto platform.

FTX US, a separate entity from Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX.com, tweeted on Thursday (Nov 10) that it was still operational and withdrawals were being processed as normal, even as the rest of the company came crashing down.

But after Bankman-Fried’s empire filed for Chapter 11 on Friday, FTX US customers were ensnared in a swift financial collapse that has rattled the broader industry, shocked investors and left retail traders facing a long slog to get any of their money back.

Investors with crypto on the FTX platform — who numbered more than 5 million worldwide at the peak — will be closely watching the bankruptcy proceedings for any hope they might be refunded. However, many are resigning themselves to the fact that their holdings may be gone forever.

“The company and Sam Bankman-Fried seemed trustworthy,” said Justin Zhang, a 34-year-old engineer in Los Angeles. “I thought FTX US was different because of all the regulations put in place, but it’s not.”

While the FTX app said his withdrawal has been processed, Zhang said his bank told him they had not received the notification or the funds. He fears all his assets in FTX US, which include Bitcoin, Ether and Golden Warrior NFTs worth US$11,000, may be lost for good.

CoinDesk reported that FTX US stopped processing withdrawals Friday after the bankruptcy filing. An FTX spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

BANKRUPTCY PROCESS

FTX customers likely have a frustrating time ahead of them now that the exchange is in bankruptcy protection. Customers of Voyager Digital and Celsius Network, two crypto platforms that went bust earlier this year, are still mostly locked out of their accounts and unsure of how much money they’ll recover.

In general, the larger and more complex a company is, the longer it takes for insolvency proceedings to play out — and the bankruptcy of FTX appears to be the largest corporate failure so far this year.

FTX has so far said little about how it intends to repay creditors. Initial court filings offer almost no hint of a plan, and a statement from the company’s new chief executive officer made clear that advisers have been hired only very recently.