FTX begins talks to relaunch international cryptocurrency exchange: Report

FTX logo is seen in this illustration taken Mar 31, 2023. (File photo: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration)

28 Jun 2023 06:03PM (Updated: 28 Jun 2023 06:57PM)
Bankrupt FTX is moving ahead with efforts to revive its flagship international cryptocurrency exchange, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday (Jun 28) citing CEO John Ray.

The company "has begun the process of soliciting interested parties to the reboot of the FTX.com exchange", Ray said, according to the report.

The failed crypto company has been holding talks with investors about backing a potential restart of the FTX.com exchange through structures such as a joint venture, the report added citing people familiar with the discussions.

Lawyers for FTX did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

In November, FTX filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States following its spectacular collapse that sent shivers through the digital assets industry.

In the days leading up to the failure, customers of Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto exchange withdrew billions of dollars, hobbling the firm's liquidity. A rescue deal with rival exchange Binance also fell through, precipitating crypto's highest-profile collapse in recent years.

The industry has since been reeling amid the scrutiny of global regulators, while FTX founder Bankman-Fried faces a criminal lawsuit by the US government for alleged fraud.

Source: Reuters/cm

