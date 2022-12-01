Logo
Business

FTX ex-CEO Bankman-Fried says he did not know of improper use of customer funds -ABC News
FILE PHOTO: Representations of cryptocurrencies are seen in front of displayed FTX logo in this illustration taken November 10, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

01 Dec 2022 09:17PM (Updated: 01 Dec 2022 09:17PM)
WASHINGTON : FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried said there was a borrowing-lending facility at the cryptocurrency exchange but he did not know of deposits being used to pay its affiliated trading firm Alameda Research, he told ABC News in an interview aired on Thursday.

Asked if he knew whether funds were being funneled to Alamed, FTX's former chief executive officer told ABC: "I did not know that there is any improper use of customer funds."

(This story has been corrected to fix headline to say "not", not "now")

Source: Reuters

