Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

US charges FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried for bribing Chinese officials
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

US charges FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried for bribing Chinese officials

US charges FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried for bribing Chinese officials

US officials added a bribery charge to an already lengthy indictment against FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried. (File photo: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/Spencer Platt)

28 Mar 2023 11:30PM (Updated: 28 Mar 2023 11:30PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW YORK: United States officials alleged that former FTX chief Sam Bankman-Fried authorised bribes of at least US$40 million to Chinese officials, according to an updated indictment filed on Tuesday (Mar 28).

The payments came after Chinese officials in early 2021 froze about US$1 billion in cryptocurrency trading accounts controlled by FTX affiliate Alameda, according to an amended criminal indictment signed by US Attorney Damian Williams.

The move amounts to a 13th criminal charge against the former cryptocurrency highflyer, for "conspiracy to violate the anti-bribery provisions of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act".

Bankman-Fried has also been charged with wire fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering as well as election finance violations.

Bankman-Fried, who has pleaded not guilty, is out on bail and living at his parent's home in California.

FTX and its sister trading house Alameda Research went bankrupt in November, dissolving a virtual trading business that at one point had been valued by the market at US$32 billion.

The China case stemmed from a move by Chinese authorities to freeze Alameda accounts as part of what Bankman-Fried understood as a probe of an Alameda trading counterparty.

Bankman-Fried and associates "tried numerous methods" to regain access to the funds, including retaining attorneys and communicating with Chinese exchanges.

After months of setbacks, Bankman-Fried "ultimately agreed to and directed a multi-million-dollar bribe to seek to unfreeze the accounts", according to the indictment, adding that the accounts were unfrozen.

Also read:

Source: AFP/rc

Related Topics

FTX Sam Bankman-Fried United States bribery

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.