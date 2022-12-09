Logo
Business

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried 'willing to testify' at panel hearing - tweet
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried 'willing to testify' at panel hearing - tweet

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The logo of FTX is seen at the entrance of the FTX Arena in Miami, Florida, U.S., November 12, 2022. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo/File Photo

09 Dec 2022 08:22PM (Updated: 09 Dec 2022 08:36PM)
:FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried is willing to testify during a panel hearing on Dec. 13, the cryptocurrency exchange's founder said in a tweet on Friday, as regulators investigate his role in the wake of its collapse.

The tweet comes a day after House Financial Services Committee Chairwoman Maxine Waters told Reuters that she is prepared to subpoena Bankman-Fried if he does not agree to appear before the panel next week, and that she is working out the best way to do it.

"I am willing to testify on the 13th," he tweeted.

It was not clear if he plans to be at the court in person or through a video feed.

FTX filed for bankruptcy last month after a liquidity crisis that saw at least $1 billion of customer funds vanish.

Source: Reuters

