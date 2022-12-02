US authorities asking FTX investors for information on firm and Bankman-Fried: Bloomberg News

US authorities are asking crypto investors and trading firms who worked closely with FTX to hand over information on the company and its key figures including Sam Bankman-Fried and Caroline Ellison, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday (Dec 1).

The US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York recently sent out a series of requests, asking recipients to hand over information on a list of FTX employees and associates, the report said, citing people familiar with the case.

Attorneys from the US Securities and Exchange Commission's enforcement division also sent similar requests for information to companies that invested in or traded on FTX, the report added.

The regulator is trying to get a better sense of what FTX representatives told investors and whether any misrepresentations were made that would violate securities laws, according to the report.

The US Department of Justice's bankruptcy watchdog earlier on Thursday called for an independent investigation into the collapse of crypto exchange FTX.