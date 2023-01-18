FTX reports US$415 million in hacked crypto, Bankman-Fried says FTX US is solvent

Bankrupt crypto exchange FTX said in a report to creditors on Tuesday (Jan 17) that about US$415 million in cryptocurrency had been stolen in hacks.

FTX has said it had recovered over US$5 billion in crypto, cash and liquid securities, but that significant shortfalls remained at both its international and US crypto exchanges. FTX attributed some of the shortfall to hacks, saying that US$323 million in crypto had been hacked from FTX's international exchange and US$90 million had been hacked from its US exchange since it filed for bankruptcy on Nov 11.

Indicted founder Sam Bankman-Fried later challenged aspects of the company's report in a blog post.

Bankman-Fried, who has been accused of stealing billions of dollars from FTX customers to pay debts incurred by his crypto-focused hedge fund, Alameda Research, pushed back against FTX's calculations late on Tuesday, saying that the company's lawyers at Sullivan & Cromwell had presented an "extremely misleading" picture of the company's finances.

Bankman-Fried said FTX has more than enough money to repay US customers, whom he says are owed between US$181 million and US$497 million based on his "best guess." Bankman-Fried has not had access to FTX records since stepping down as CEO in November.

A spokesperson for Sullivan and Cromwell declined to comment. Attorneys at the firm said in a recent court filing that they have rebuffed Bankman-Fried's efforts to stay involved in the company's bankruptcy proceedings.