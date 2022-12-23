Who were the key figures at Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX?

Caroline Ellison, former CEO of Alameda Research, pleaded guilty to defrauding investors in FTX and is cooperating with investigators, according to a prosecutors' statement on Wednesday.

Ellison, 28, grew up in Massachusetts, where both of her parents are economics professors at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

She began her career at quantitative trading firm Jane Street after graduating from Stanford University with a degree in mathematics in 2016, she said on a now-offline FTX podcast from July 2020.

About a year and a half into that role, Ellison met Bankman-Fried for coffee while visiting the Bay Area, where he first told her about Alameda Research, according to the podcast.

She joined the firm as a trader in 2018 and became co-CEO with Sam Trabucco in October 2021, later becoming the company's sole CEO.