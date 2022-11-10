Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

FTX suspends onboarding of new clients
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

FTX suspends onboarding of new clients

FTX suspends onboarding of new clients

FILE PHOTO: fTX logo is seen in this illustration taken, November 8, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File photo

10 Nov 2022 07:04PM (Updated: 10 Nov 2022 07:04PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

FTX has suspended onboarding of all new clients until further notice, according to the cryptocurrency exchange's website on Thursday.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.