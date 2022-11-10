FTX's Bankman-Fried: Seeking capital raise, talked to Justin Sun - memo

NEW YORK : FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried told staff in a memo that he was seeking a capital raise and had held talks with Justin Sun, founder of the crypto token Tron, although did not want to imply anything about his chances of success.

In the memo, viewed by Reuters, Bankman-Fried said for the next week he would be "conducting a raise" to do right by customers and "possible new investors."

Bankman-Fried told employees on Wednesday he was exploring all options for his firm after a deal with cryptocurrency exchange Binance collapsed.