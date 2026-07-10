Logo
Logo

Business

FuboTV names Disney's Bowen CEO, removes veteran Gandler
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

FuboTV names Disney's Bowen CEO, removes veteran Gandler

FuboTV names Disney's Bowen CEO, removes veteran Gandler

Toy figures of people are seen in front of the displayed Fubo TV logo, in this illustration taken January 20, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

10 Jul 2026 05:37AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

July 9 : Streaming firm FuboTV on Thursday named Disney executive Alisa Bowen as CEO effective July 10, while removing company veteran David Gandler as top boss.

Bowen, 53, joins FuboTV from Walt Disney, where she served as president of the media giant's streaming platform Disney+ since September 2022. Her career also includes leadership positions at News Corp Australia, Dow Jones and Thomson Reuters.

Gandler co-founded FuboTV in 2015 with Alberto Horihuela and Sung Ho Choi and has served as the company's CEO since its founding.

"Alisa is a proven operator who brings nearly 30 years of product, digital and operational experience, including leadership across Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+," said Andy Bird, chairman of the board.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

Under her employment agreement, Bowen is expected to receive an annual base salary of $1.58 million and would be eligible for an annual performance bonus targeted at 120 per cent of her base salary, according to a regulatory filing.

FuboTV said that Gandler, whose employment as CEO of the company ended on July 9, will receive severance benefits as per his employment agreement.

Gandler also resigned from his position on FuboTV's board and his nomination for re-election at the upcoming annual meeting has been withdrawn, the company said.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement