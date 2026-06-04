Fuji Media’s real estate unit attracts 1 trillion yen bids, Bloomberg News reports

June 4 : Broadcaster Fuji Media Holdings received stronger-than-expected interest for its real estate subsidiary Sankei Building, attracting bidders including KKR, Blackstone and Goldman Sachs, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Last month, more than 15 companies submitted bids for the real estate unit with multiple offers above 1 trillion yen ($6.26 billion), the report said.

Bloomberg reported in April that the company was seeking bidders for Sankei Building in a deal that could value the company anywhere from 500 billion yen to 800 billion yen.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. KKR, Blackstone and Goldman Sachs did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Fuji Media is set to take the unusual step of re-opening the first round of bidding for its real estate subsidiary to allow more time to evaluate the offers, the report said, adding that the deadline for the latest bids is scheduled for mid-June.

A Fuji Media spokesperson told Bloomberg the company wasn’t the source of the information, and it had no further comment.

($1 = 159.8700 yen)