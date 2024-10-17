Logo
Business

Fuji Soft founder backs buyout by Bain, Nikkei says
17 Oct 2024 06:50PM (Updated: 17 Oct 2024 07:06PM)
TOKYO :Fuji Soft < founder and shareholder Hiroshi Nozawa has sent a letter to the company expressing his support for a takeover by U.S. buyout fund Bain Capital, the Nikkei business daily said on Thursday.

Nozawa urged Fuji Soft to withdraw its recommendation for a buyout by KKR, the report said.

Earlier this month, Bain made a binding offer to buy Fuji Soft for 9,450 yen a share, valuing the Japanese software developer at $4 billion and outbidding rival KKR by about 7 per cent.

Nozawa said Bain's proposal "clearly serves the common interests of shareholders", the Nikkei reported.

Source: Reuters

