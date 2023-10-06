Logo
Further policy tightening could hurt Philippine consumers - economics minister
Philippine Economic Planning Secretary Arsenio Balisacan attends an economic briefing following President Ferdinand Marcos Jr's first State of the Nation Address, in Pasay City, Metro Manila, Philippines, July 26, 2022. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David/File photo

06 Oct 2023 12:07PM (Updated: 06 Oct 2023 12:28PM)
MANILA : The Philippines economics minister on Friday cautioned against further central bank interest rate hikes that he said could hurt consumers already reeling from high inflation.

"If I were in the monetary board, I would say no (to rate hikes). We are the most aggressive in the region in raising interest rates," Balisacan told a press briefing.

Annual inflation quickened for a second month in September due mainly to the faster pace of increases in food and transport costs, raising the possibility the central bank would resume hiking rates at its meeting in November.

The 6.1 per cent inflation in September, which was the fastest in four months and above the 5.3 per cent rate in August, brought the year-to-date average inflation to 6.6 per cent, well outside the central bank's 2 per cent-4 per cent target for the year.

But Balisacan, who is not a member of the central bank's policy-making monetary board, said raising interest rates "can hurt" the economy and consumers.

Source: Reuters

