FWD Group keeps Hong Kong IPO plans in play with updated prospectus

HONG KONG : Hong Kong insurance firm FWD Group updated its IPO prospectus on Wednesday, keeping in play its plans for a listing in the city although the documents did not identify a timeline or potential deal size.

The company, 77 per cent owned by tycoon Richard Li, has previously said it is interested in raising at least $1 billion.

An FWD spokesperson declined to comment on its IPO plans.

FWD had initially sought to raise $2 billion to $3 billion when it was seeking a New York listing in 2021. After facing a lengthy wait for U.S. regulatory approval, FWD then turned to Hong Kong but the deal was delayed in May due to volatile financial market conditions.

The prospectus was updated with some new financial details.

Separate FWD filings, also lodged on Wednesday, showed it booked an adjusted first-half net loss attributable to shareholders of $333 million compared with a $177 million profit for the same period a year earlier.

Operating profit surged 110.5 per cent to $200 million on a constant exchange rate basis while the value of new business, a key metric for insurance companies, rose 24.6 per cent to $405 million.