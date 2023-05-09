Logo
G7 to discuss crafting emergency plans to deal with digital bank runs - Nikkei
The logo for the G7 is visible at the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting at The Prince Karuizawa hotel in Karuizawa, Japan April 17, 2023. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

09 May 2023 06:21AM
TOKYO : Finance leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) advanced economies will discuss this week the idea of setting up individual emergency plans in case they face digital bank runs, the Nikkei reported on Tuesday.

The G7 finance leaders will also discuss whether current capital regulation on financial institutions has been effective, and what lessons could be learnt from the recent collapse of U.S. banks, the paper said without citing sources.

The recent collapse of First Republic Bank has exacerbated investor worries about the U.S. banking sector, and raised calls for better global oversight by regulators to new risks such as digital bank runs.

The G7 finance ministers and central bank governors may include a phrase calling for the need of such emergency plans in a joint statement to be issued after their meeting in the Japanese city of Niigata on May 11-13, the Nikkei said.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who will travel to Japan, will tell her G7 counteparts that the U.S. banking system remains sound, a senior Treasury official said on Friday.

Source: Reuters

