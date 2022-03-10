Logo
G7 discussed need for energy diversity including nuclear, Japan says
FILE PHOTO: Japan's new Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Koichi Hagiuda wearing a protective mask amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, speaks at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, October 5, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

10 Mar 2022 10:07PM (Updated: 10 Mar 2022 10:24PM)
TOKYO: Japan's industry minister Koichi Hagiuda said he and other Group of Seven (G7) ministers discussed the need to invest in diversifying energy sources, including nuclear power, during a meeting on Thursday (Mar 10) to discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine

"Several countries expressed the need to quickly reduce reliance on Russian energy," Hagiuda told reporters after the call. The G7 industrialised nations, he added, will restate the effectiveness of nuclear energy.

Russia, which calls its invasion of Ukraine a "special operation", is a major exporter of gas, including to European countries. It is also the fifth-biggest supplier of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to resource-poor Japan, accounting for about 8 per cent of what the country uses.

Most of Japan's nuclear reactors have been closed since the Fukushima nuclear disaster 11 years ago, with only six operating compared with 54 before the plant was crippled by an earthquake and tsunami.

Hagiuda did not say whether Japan would join an embargo on Russian oil.

Source: Reuters/aj

