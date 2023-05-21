Logo
G7's China investment continues even as members 'de-risk' - Germany's Scholz
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks to journalists during the Group of Seven (G7) nations' meetings Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Hiroshima, western Japan. Louise Delmotte/Pool via REUTERS

21 May 2023 10:28AM
HIROSHIMA, Japan : Members of the Group of Seven rich nations will ensure big investments in China continue even as they pare risky exposure to the world's second-largest economy, Germany Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday.

G7 leaders are wrapping up a three-day summit in the Japanese city of Hiroshima, where they sent signals to China over everything from semiconductors to "economic coercion" and lending practices. But while they agreed to "de-risk", they said they would not "decouple" from China.

Speaking to German broadcaster ZDF on the sidelines of the Hiroshima summit, Scholz said big investments would still continue, as would supply chains and exports to China.

He said that while the countries wanted to limit their risk exposure, no one had an interest in curbing growth in China.

Source: Reuters

