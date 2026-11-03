GAC's first overseas battery factory opens in Thailand

BEIJING, Nov 3 : Guangzhou Automobile Group said on Tuesday its first overseas self-developed battery pack plant started production in Thailand on October 29, marking a key step in localising its EV supply chain overseas.

• The facility will complement GAC's existing vehicle manufacturing operations in Thailand, allowing the automaker to localise both vehicle assembly and core battery components, according to a company statement

• The plant, operated by battery unit INPOW, is located in Thailand's Chonburi province and will supply battery packs for locally produced Aion Y Plus electric vehicles

• Phase one of the project has a planned annual capacity of 7,000 battery packs, while a second phase could raise capacity to 20,000 packs per year, the company said

• GAC said the plant would help shorten delivery times, improve supply-chain security in Thailand and support its expansion in the wider Southeast Asian market