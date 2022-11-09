Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Galaxy Digital to cut majority exposure to crypto exchange FTX
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Galaxy Digital to cut majority exposure to crypto exchange FTX

Galaxy Digital to cut majority exposure to crypto exchange FTX

FILE PHOTO: Mike Novogratz, Galaxy Digital founder, speaks during a Reuters investment summit in New York City, U.S., November 5, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

09 Nov 2022 09:25PM (Updated: 09 Nov 2022 09:25PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Crypto financial services company Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd said on Wednesday it would cut its exposure to embattled crypto exchange FTX by $47.5 million.

Galaxy, founded by Mike Novogratz, disclosed it had a $76.8 million exposure to the company, a day after Binance said it was planning to buy smaller rival FTX.

Major cryptocurrencies fell after the announcement, as investors were left wondering if the financial instability at FTX could spread to other players in the industry.

Coinbase Global Inc and USD Coin issuer Circle Financial have reassured investors of minimal exposure to FTX.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.