Gambling group Suncity's shares set to rise 6.1per cent after arrested chairman resigns

HONG KONG : Shares of Macau gambling group Suncity Group Holdings Ltd were set to rise 6.1per cent in resumed trade on Thursday after the company confirmed its chairman, who was arrested over alleged links to cross-border gambling, resigned.

Alvin Chau, who is also the founder of Suncity, was arrested by Macau police on Sunday.

Suncity's stock was set to open at HKUS$0.14. Its shares were suspended from trade on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Donny Kwok and Marius Zaharia; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)