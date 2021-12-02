Logo
Business

Gambling group Suncity's shares set to rise 6.1per cent after arrested chairman resigns
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Macau junket operator Suncity Group is seen at a gaming fair in Macau, China November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/File Photo

02 Dec 2021 09:39AM (Updated: 02 Dec 2021 09:41AM)
HONG KONG : Shares of Macau gambling group Suncity Group Holdings Ltd were set to rise 6.1per cent in resumed trade on Thursday after the company confirmed its chairman, who was arrested over alleged links to cross-border gambling, resigned.

Alvin Chau, who is also the founder of Suncity, was arrested by Macau police on Sunday.

Suncity's stock was set to open at HKUS$0.14. Its shares were suspended from trade on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Donny Kwok and Marius Zaharia; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Source: Reuters

