Game delays force French game maker Ubisoft to cut annual guidance
FILE PHOTO: The UbiSoft Entertainment logo is seen at the Paris Games Week (PGW), a trade fair for video games in Paris, France, October 29, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

29 Oct 2021 12:04AM (Updated: 29 Oct 2021 12:01AM)
French video game group Ubisoft cut its full-year forecasts on Thursday, held back by game delays.

The maker of the blockbuster "Assassin's Creed" franchise now expects net bookings for its 2021-22 fiscal year to be flat to slightly down year-on-year.

It however confirmed its non-IFRS operating income target of between 420 million euros and 500 million euros (US$490.98 million-US$584.50 million).

For the year ending March 2022, Ubisoft had previously guided for single-digit net bookings growth.

(US$1 = 0.8554 euros)

(Reporting by Valentine Baldassari; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Source: Reuters

