Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Game over: EA ends decades-long partnership with FIFA
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Game over: EA ends decades-long partnership with FIFA

Game over: EA ends decades-long partnership with FIFA

An Electronic Arts (EA) video game logo is seen at the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, in Los Angeles, California, United States, on Jun 17, 2015. (Photo: REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson)

11 May 2022 12:13AM (Updated: 11 May 2022 02:44AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Electronic Arts said on Tuesday (May 10) it was ending a nearly three-decade partnership with world soccer governing body FIFA, pulling the plug on one of the world's most successful video-game franchises that has raked in billions of dollars in sales.

Months of tense negotiations between EA and FIFA ended without an agreement to extend a partnership, according to a New York Times report.

EA had signaled months ago that the relationship would end. The company's current contract was set to expire after the Qatar World Cup, with the soccer body seeking increased revenue, and EA pushing to expand the FIFA brand into new areas such as NFTs and highlights of real games.

FIFA was seeking at least double the US$150 million it gets annually from EA Sports, its biggest commercial partner, the NYT reported, adding that there were different expectations of what should be included in a new agreement.

However, both entities have reportedly adjusted to maintain the partnership till the Women's World Cup next summer.

EA declined to comment on certain details in the New York Times report; while FIFA did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

EA said it planned to launch a rebranded version of the game, EA Sports FC, in 2023 that would have more than 300 licensing partners, including the Premier League, LaLiga and the UEFA.

The licensing deals will help EA retain most of the world's famous clubs and stars with their teams and leagues, even though the World Cup and other FIFA-controlled events will no longer be included, the NYT reported.

Shares of EA, which is expected to report its quarterly results after markets close on Tuesday, fell 3 per cent.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us