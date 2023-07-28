Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

GameStop CFO to quit in second top executive exit in two months
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

GameStop CFO to quit in second top executive exit in two months

GameStop CFO to quit in second top executive exit in two months

People walk by a GameStop in Manhattan, New York, U.S., December 7, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

28 Jul 2023 04:30AM (Updated: 28 Jul 2023 04:58AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

GameStop said its finance chief Diana Saadeh-Jajeh will resign on Aug 11, marking the second high-profile exit in two months and sending the shares of the videogame retailer down nearly 2 per cent in extended trading.

The company's board had in June ousted its fifth CEO in five years, leading some analysts to question whether billionaire investor Ryan Cohen, who is now executive chairman, can turn around GameStop.

The retailer, known for its brick-and-mortar stores, has struggled to deliver on Cohen's vision to make the company a leading e-commerce firm for videogames and related merchandise.

The company's shares have dropped about 82 per cent from the US$120.75 peak they hit during the meme-stock saga of 2021.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.