Business

GameStop posts 9.4% fall in third-quarter revenue
A screen displays the logo and trading information for GameStop on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., March 29, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

08 Dec 2022 05:15AM (Updated: 08 Dec 2022 05:24AM)
GameStop Corp posted a 9.4 per cent fall in quarterly revenue on Wednesday as consumers cut back spending on discretionary items amid stubbornly high inflation.

The company launched a digital wallet earlier this year to enable transactions in a marketplace it is building for gamers and others to buy, sell and trade non-fungible tokens, or NFTs.

However, with crypto winter setting in and the value of cryptocurrencies plummeting, GameStop's digital wallet ambitions face a bleak future.

Gaming companies are also facing a slowdown in demand for video games from pandemic highs, raising doubts about their ability to weather an economic downturn next year.

GameStop's revenue in the third quarter fell to $1.19 billion from $1.30 billion a year earlier.

The company reported a net loss of $94.7 million, or 31 cents per share, in the quarter ended Oct. 29, compared with a loss of $105.4 million, or 35 cents per share, a year earlier.

Source: Reuters

