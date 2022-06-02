GameStop quarterly revenue beats estimates on higher demand for video games

Video game retailer GameStop Corp reported better-than-expected first-quarter revenue on Wednesday, as more shoppers bought video games and consoles.

Store closures during the COVID-19 pandemic affected GameStop's physical retail business, for which it is primarily known. The retailer has, however, been focusing on growing its online business to meet consumer demands.

Net loss widened to US$157.9 million, or US$2.08 per share, for the first quarter, from US$66.8 million, or US$1.01 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales were US$1.38 billion in the quarter ended Apr 30, above analysts' average estimate of US$1.32 billion, according to Refinitiv data.