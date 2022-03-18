Logo
GameStop reports net loss in fourth quarter; shares down
People walk by a GameStop in Manhattan, New York, U.S., December 7, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

18 Mar 2022 04:09AM (Updated: 18 Mar 2022 04:44AM)
GameStop Corp on Thursday reported a net loss for the fourth quarter as the video game retailer spent more to pivot its largely brick-and-mortar business towards e-commerce.

Shares of the company fell 7per cent in extended trading.

The Grapevine, Texas-based company had been battered due to store closures after the COVID-19 pandemic hit, forcing it to move toward digital sales.

As the company ramps spending to hire talent, expand capacity, grow its e-commerce presence and also innovate new products such as its NFT marketplace, it has seen costs increase during the quarter.

The company posted a net loss of $147.5 million, or $1.94 per share, during the quarter, compared with a profit of $80.5 million, or $1.19 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta and Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Source: Reuters

