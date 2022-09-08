GameStop second-quarter sales down 4%

Video game retailer GameStop Corp reported a 4 per cent fall in quarterly sales on Wednesday as consumers cut back on discretionary spending amid decades-high inflation.

Last year, GameStop was at the center of a social media-fueled trading frenzy. The company overhauled its management in an effort to reverse years of languishing sales and capitalize on the e-commerce boom.

However, GameStop's results come at a time when gaming companies are facing a slowdown in demand for video games from pandemic highs, raising doubts about their ability to weather an economic downturn.

Some of these worries have also been exacerbated by hardware shortages.

GameStop's revenue in the second quarter fell to US$1.14 billion from US$1.18 billion a year earlier.

Still, the company's shares rose US1.8 per cent to US$24.06 after the bell.

GameStop's net loss widened to US$108.7 million, or 36 cents per share in the quarter, from US$61.6 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier.