Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

GameStop shares plummet after fifth CEO exit in 5 years
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

GameStop shares plummet after fifth CEO exit in 5 years

GameStop shares plummet after fifth CEO exit in 5 years

A man walks in front of a GameStop store in the Jackson Heights neighborhood of New York City, New York, U.S. January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Nick Zieminski

08 Jun 2023 06:34PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

GameStop sank nearly 20 per cent on Thursday and was set for its worst session in two years after the surprise exit of a CEO handpicked to lead its online expansion fanned concerns about the videogame retailer's ailing business.

Chewy founder Ryan Cohen - popular among "meme stock" traders - stepped up to the executive chairman role on Wednesday, but the company did not name a CEO to succeed former Amazon.com executive Matt Furlong.

"It's hard to have an opinion with no earnings call, little-to-no investor communication, and lack of consistent strategic vision. One consistency remains, changes at the top," Jefferies analysts said in a note.

"Over the last 5 years, GameStop has had 5 CEOs and 3 CFOs."

Several analysts stopped covering the company after retail traders on Reddit's wallstreetbets forum drove a massive surge in the stock during the pandemic, going against hedge funds that had bet on the death of GameStop's mostly brick-and-mortar business as online stores dominated videogame sales.

When Cohen bought into the company nearly three years ago, one of his main objectives was to pivot Gamestop toward a more online-focused model to take on larger retailers such as Amazon. But signs of progress have been scarce so far.

The company, which sells collectibles, videogames and consoles, had reported a 10 per cent drop in sales for the three months through April - its fourth consecutive decline in quarterly revenue.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.