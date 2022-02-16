Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Roblox quarterly bookings miss estimates as gaming frenzy fades
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Gaming firm Roblox misses quarterly bookings estimates, shares dive

Gaming firm Roblox misses quarterly bookings estimates, shares dive

FILE PHOTO: A child looks back at a banner for Roblox, displayed to celebrate the company's IPO, on the front facade of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 10, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid//File Photo

16 Feb 2022 05:10AM (Updated: 16 Feb 2022 05:36AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Roblox on Tuesday (Feb 15) missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly bookings as the pandemic-driven frenzy for its video games waned, sending shares of the gaming platform down more than 15 per cent in extended trading.

Among the world's most popular gaming sites for children, Roblox emerged as pandemic winner last year when people stuck at home turned to gaming to get rid of boredom as well as for social interactions.

However, the lifting of restrictions and reopening of schools in North America has increased outdoor activities, hitting the boom in user spending for the company's games.

Shares of San Mateo, California-based Roblox fell 1.7 per cent till Monday's close, since the company's market debut in March last year.

Net loss attributable to common stockholders in the fourth quarter ended Dec 31 widened to US$143.3 million from US$58.7 million, a year earlier

The company posted a 20 per cent rise in bookings to US$770.1 million. Analysts had expected US$772 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us