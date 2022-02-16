Gaming firm Roblox misses quarterly bookings estimates, shares dive

Roblox on Tuesday (Feb 15) missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly bookings as the pandemic-driven frenzy for its video games waned, sending shares of the gaming platform down more than 15 per cent in extended trading.

Among the world's most popular gaming sites for children, Roblox emerged as pandemic winner last year when people stuck at home turned to gaming to get rid of boredom as well as for social interactions.

However, the lifting of restrictions and reopening of schools in North America has increased outdoor activities, hitting the boom in user spending for the company's games.

Shares of San Mateo, California-based Roblox fell 1.7 per cent till Monday's close, since the company's market debut in March last year.

Net loss attributable to common stockholders in the fourth quarter ended Dec 31 widened to US$143.3 million from US$58.7 million, a year earlier

The company posted a 20 per cent rise in bookings to US$770.1 million. Analysts had expected US$772 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.