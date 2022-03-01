Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Gaming giant Nexon's founder Kim dies at age 54
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Gaming giant Nexon's founder Kim dies at age 54

Gaming giant Nexon's founder Kim dies at age 54

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Nexon is displayed at the company office in Tokyo, Japan November 16, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

01 Mar 2022 08:50PM (Updated: 01 Mar 2022 08:50PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL : The billionaire founder of gaming giant Nexon Co Ltd, Kim Jung-ju, has died at the age of 54, parent firm NXC Corp said on Tuesday.

Tokyo-listed Nexon was founded by Kim in 1994 and became one of the biggest game developers and publishers, with hit online games such as MapleStory and KartRider.

"Kim Jung-ju, the director of NXC and founder of Nexon, passed away in the United States late last month," the company said.

It said Kim "had been receiving treatment for depression and it seemed to have worsened recently" but did not elaborate on the cause of death.

(Reporting by Joori Roh; editing by Jason Neely)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us