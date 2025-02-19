Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Garmin forecasts 2025 results above estimates on strong outdoor wearables demand
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Garmin forecasts 2025 results above estimates on strong outdoor wearables demand

Garmin forecasts 2025 results above estimates on strong outdoor wearables demand

FILE PHOTO: A large replica of a fitness smartwatch from Garmin is on display the international consumer technology fair IFA in Berlin, Germany September 2, 2022. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner/File photo

19 Feb 2025 09:08PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Swiss navigation device maker Garmin forecast full-year results above Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, banking on continued momentum in its outdoor and auto OEM segments.

Garmin makes wearables designed for a niche market of professionals and specializes in GPS-enabled products for defense and recreational needs, charging a premium for its high-end, specialized products.

Its strong and specialized business advantage has helped it fend off competition from smartphone makers like Apple and Samsung, which have launched wearables in the high-end market — that Garmin currently dominates — with the launch of the Apple Watch Ultra and Galaxy Watch Ultra wearables, respectively.

For the full-year 2025, Garmin expects revenue of approximately $6.80 billion, above analysts' estimate of $6.72 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

On a pro forma basis, it expects to report a full-year adjusted profit of $7.80 per share, beating an estimate of $7.74 per share.

Garmin's outdoor segment, its largest by revenue, saw strong demand for its adventure watches in the holiday-season quarter, reporting quarterly revenues of $629.4 million, trouncing an estimate of $585.6 million.

Revenue from its auto OEM segment jumped 30 per cent to $165.8 million, led by increased shipments of domain controllers to automakers such as BMW.

For the quarter ended December 31, Garmin reported revenues of $1.82 billion, above analysts' estimate of $1.7 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

On a pro forma basis, its profit was $2.41 per share, while analysts expected a profit of $2.03 per share.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement