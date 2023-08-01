Logo
Gartner lifts annual profit forecast on consulting, research demand
01 Aug 2023 08:01PM
Gartner raised its annual profit forecast after beating quarterly earnings estimates on Tuesday, on steady demand for research and consulting services in a tough economy.

A dominant player in the data and analytics market, Gartner expects its full-year adjusted earnings per share to be $10, compared with its prior forecast of $9.50.

The company, whose more than 15,000 enterprise clients include payment solutions provider PayPal and media company Comcast, said revenue rose 9.2 per cent over the year earlier to $1.50 billion in the second quarter.

Analysts on average estimated revenue at $1.48 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Gartner's mainstay research business saw a near 6 per cent jump in revenue to $1.21 billion, while the consulting business reported an almost 5 per cent rise to $126 million.

Revenue at the company's conference business jumped 49 per cent to $169 million.

Still, the company lowered its full-year revenue forecast by about $50 million to $5.85 billion, citing weakness in its non-subscription research business.

On an adjusted basis, Gartner earned $2.85 per share in the three months to June 30, compared with analysts' estimate of $2.51 per share profit.

Source: Reuters

