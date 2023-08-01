Gartner lifts annual profit forecast on consulting, research demand

Gartner raised its annual profit forecast after beating quarterly earnings estimates on Tuesday, on steady demand for research and consulting services in a tough economy.

A dominant player in the data and analytics market, Gartner expects its full-year adjusted earnings per share to be $10, compared with its prior forecast of $9.50.

The company, whose more than 15,000 enterprise clients include payment solutions provider PayPal and media company Comcast, said revenue rose 9.2 per cent over the year earlier to $1.50 billion in the second quarter.

Analysts on average estimated revenue at $1.48 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Gartner's mainstay research business saw a near 6 per cent jump in revenue to $1.21 billion, while the consulting business reported an almost 5 per cent rise to $126 million.

Revenue at the company's conference business jumped 49 per cent to $169 million.

Still, the company lowered its full-year revenue forecast by about $50 million to $5.85 billion, citing weakness in its non-subscription research business.

On an adjusted basis, Gartner earned $2.85 per share in the three months to June 30, compared with analysts' estimate of $2.51 per share profit.