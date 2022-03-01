Logo
Business

Garuda Indonesia negotiating terms of Airbus, Boeing orders
Business

FILE PHOTO: An aviation security officer rides a bicycle as he patrols at the Garuda Maintenance Facility (GMF) AeroAsia, at Soekarno-Hatta International airport near Jakarta, Indonesia, January 21, 2022. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

01 Mar 2022 08:38PM (Updated: 01 Mar 2022 08:38PM)
JAKARTA : Flag carrier Garuda Indonesia is negotiating the terms its aircraft deals with manufacturers Airbus SE and Boeing, with cancellation of the orders among the options, its chief executive officer told Reuters on Tuesday.

The step was taken based on consideration of the airline's short-term demand, CEO Irfan Setiaputra said.

Garuda's earnings have been hard hit by the pandemic, which forced the company to launch a major restructuring seeking to slash its debt to $3.7 billion from $9.8 billion.

"Hopefully we can get a win-win solution," Irfan said of the negotiations with the manufacturers.

Garuda is undergoing debt restructuring proceedings, known locally as PKPU, after a vendor petitioned a Jakarta court over unpaid liabilities.

Garuda has proposed converting part of its debt to equity, offering a debt haircut and a new coupon debt.

With Airbus, Garuda has outstanding orders for nine A330-900 jets and four A330-800s.

Garuda has previously said it would cancel the remaining orders of Boeing 737 Max 8 following fatal crashes of the aircraft in Ethiopia and Indonesia.

Garuda ordered 50 of the aircraft in 2014, valued $4.9 billion at that time, and had only received one unit, in 2017.

The airline has said it would return more planes as it seeks to scale down its fleet to 66 from 142 before the pandemic.

(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman; Editing by Fransiska Nangoy, Martin Petty)

Source: Reuters

